Prawit’s UK visit revives rumours about secret coalition with Pheu Thai
Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan’s holiday in the United Kingdom this week has sparked another round of rumours of a secret coalition deal between the Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharath parties.
A source said Prawit, who is also Palang Pracharath Party leader, went to Britain for a holiday and health break. The source added that he would meet former military officers who are close to him.
Prawit has not been able to visit the UK for a long time due to the pandemic and election campaign, the source said.
The deputy prime minister left for the UK on Tuesday and will return this Sunday.
Besides reviving rumours that the Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharath parties were forming a coalition, the overseas trip prompted a rumour that Prawit would become Thailand's 30th Prime Minister instead of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
However, reports say the trip was planned a while ago and that Prawit’s plans include attending a horse race.
A possible coalition between the Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharath parties has frequently been rumoured despite repeated public statements from Pheu Thai that it is steadfast in its agreement to join the Move Forward-led coalition.
A coalition with Palang Pracharath could have 289 MPs: 141 from Pheu Thai, 71 from Bhumjaithai, 40 from Palang Pracharath, 25 from the Democrats, 10 from Chart Thai Pattana, and 2 from Chart Pattana Kla.
Pheu Thai Family head Paetongtarn Shinawatra or property tycoon Srettha Thavisin could be chosen as the next PM if this coalition was formed.
However, Pheu Thai has pledged not to join a coalition with Palang Pracharath.