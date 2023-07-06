Prayut’s party does not rule out contesting for PM: deputy leader

Outgoing government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said he would know about the party’s stand in contesting for the post of prime minister after the party holds its weekly meeting on July 11.

“We must first hold a meeting on July 11. We will analyse the on-going political situation and we should have a conclusion on the political direction on that day,” Anucha said.

Newly elected House speaker and Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled a joint sitting of MPs and senators on July 13 to elect the 30th prime minister of Thailand.