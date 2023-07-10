EC to check on facts before taking Pita to court over iTV shares: Itthiporn
The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold off on taking PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat’s media shareholding case to court for now.
EC chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong said on Monday that the commission will first follow up on the fact-checking committee’s progress. The EC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and again on Thursday to discuss the case.
The EC had announced earlier that it will call on the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita as MP under the Constitution’s Sections 98 (3) and 101 (6) for holding 42,000 shares in media firm, iTV.
