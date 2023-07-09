Pita to push for PM votes in Bangkok this evening after morning rally in Suphan Buri

Chart Thai Pattana, whose stronghold is Suphan Buri, has 10 MPs – nine constituency and one party list.

Pita said MPs and senators should vote on principles that would bring Thailand back to “normalcy”.

“In four days, it will be the day of decision-making. This day will show what Thailand will be like in 10 or 20 years. I would like to ask all of you who know MPs and senators from Suphan Buri to talk to them in unity. Please explain to them that their vote will not be to select Pita or to select Move Forward, but will be a vote for democracy,” Pita said.

Observers see the rallies as using social measures to press senators into supporting the “people’s side”. Pita has backed this by repeatedly saying his coalition earned more than 27 million votes from the people on May 14.