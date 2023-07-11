Bangkok Governor opens ‘Kiak Kai’ complex to public on July 13

Last week, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha set July 13 as the date for the election of Thailand’s 30th prime minister. The voting is scheduled to start at 9.30am at the Parliament building on Samsen Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

Chadchart said the city will open the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Government Complex, known colloquially known as Kiak Kai Complex, which is located near the Parliament, to members of the public who wish to gather on Thursday to monitor the voting and give moral support to the PM candidates.

The 5-rai complex can accommodate about 500 people, said Chadchart, adding that during the Parliament meeting, any public gathering within a 50-metre radius of the Parliament building is prohibited.

“Those who wish to gather should come to the Kiak Kai Complex so as not to interfere with the Parliament’s procedures. The city welcomes people from all political affiliations,” the governor said.

He added that the BMA will also allow public gatherings at the following venues throughout the city, as long as the law is followed:

1. Lan Khon Mueang Town Square, Phra Nakhon district

2. Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai - Japanese), Din Daeng

3. Public park under Ratchawipha Bridge, Chatuchak

4. Parking lot of Phra Khanong district office

5. Chalerm Phrakiat Min Buri Stadium, Minburi

6. Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium, Thung Khru

7. Monthol Phirom Park, Taling Chan