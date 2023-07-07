Pita should get ‘second chance’ in vote for next PM

Pita is the leader of the Move Forward Party and its sole prime ministerial candidate.

The vote has been scheduled for next Thursday, with subsequent rounds of voting expected on July 19 and 20.

Pita should be given a “second chance” if he fails to secure majority support from both Houses in the first round of voting, said Srettha, a former property tycoon turned politician.

But he also said that the actual vote result should be taken into account.

He also confirmed Pheu Thai’s “full support” for Pita to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

“We already cast the ballots. The general election was already over. Now we want to see the vote to get a new prime minister on July 13 go smoothly. I can confirm that Pheu Thai MPs will vote in line with the party resolution to support Pita as Thailand’s 30th prime minister,” Srettha said.

He noted that Pita himself was confident of getting enough support from both Houses of Parliament. Srettha was speaking on the sidelines of a panel discussion at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel.

