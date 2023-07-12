Charter court accepts petition challenging Pita's stance on lese-majeste law
The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition against PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party over their election campaign to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or lese-majeste law.
A press release by the Office of the Constitutional Court said that lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn has filed a petition against Pita and his party raising questions if the campaign could be considered an attempt to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as head of state.
The court has accepted the petition for consideration under Section 7(3) of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court BE 2561 (2018), the press release said.
It added that Pita and Move Forward must submit to the Constitutional Court their response to the allegation within 15 days of receiving a copy of the petition.
RELATED