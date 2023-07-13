Prayut not worried about protests as 'security tightened around Parliament'
Outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday that police had tightened security around Parliament for the prime minister vote and he was not worried about any breakdown of law and order.
Prayut was speaking to reporters at the new Budget Bureau head office building on Phaholyothin Road.
Prayut chaired the opening ceremony of the new building at around 10am. After the ceremony, he spent three hours monitoring the PM vote debate inside the building.
Prayut received bouquets from Budget Bureau officials and he gave a short interview to reporters before heading back to Government House.
Asked whether he was worried about a rally by supporters of the Move Forward Party near Parliament, Prayut replied: “Police are taking care of it. So far, there has been no reports about any trouble there. Don’t get me involved.”
Police have put up barriers to block Samsen Road in front of Parliament. A wall of shipping containers, razor wire and fences have been erected around the vast Parliament complex in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
A small group of Move Forward supporters were allowed to demonstrate inside the Kiakkai Government Complex nearby.
Asked whether he thought his successor would be elected in the first round of voting, Prayut said he had nothing to do with it now as he has announced his retirement from politics.
He simply smiled back when a reporter argued that he was still the caretaker prime minister.
He said he had no plans for his life yet after leaving the prime minister’s office.
On Tuesday, Prayut announced in a Facebook post that he would resign as a member of the United Thai Nation Party and quit politics altogether.