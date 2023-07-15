Senators outraged by online threats, want cyber bullies sent to prison

Pita received 323 votes, most of them from his eight-party coalition, falling short of the 375 he required in the joint session of Parliament.

Of the 250 junta-appointed senators, 13 voted for Pita, 39 voted against him, 159 abstained, while another resigned just a day before the vote.

Seri will file a complaint on Monday, Somchai said, adding that several other senators are also gathering evidence against social media users for threatening and defaming the coup-appointed members of the upper House.

“Since you all adhere to democratic principles, don’t come apologising to me after you are handed jail sentences,” Somchai said, addressing the unnamed social-media users.

“We will not let this go. It is not a joking matter. Don’t forget that senators are mostly lawyers. We will make sure to charge you on every count of wrongdoing,” he added.

The social-media users are not exercising their freedom of speech, Somchai said, explaining that they are criminals because they are uttering threats and defaming others.