Senators outraged by online threats, want cyber bullies sent to prison
Senator Seri Suwanphanon is gathering evidence to file defamation charges against social-media users who expressed exasperation against senators who did not vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be Thailand’s 30th prime minister on Thursday, Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn said on Friday.
Pita received 323 votes, most of them from his eight-party coalition, falling short of the 375 he required in the joint session of Parliament.
Of the 250 junta-appointed senators, 13 voted for Pita, 39 voted against him, 159 abstained, while another resigned just a day before the vote.
Seri will file a complaint on Monday, Somchai said, adding that several other senators are also gathering evidence against social media users for threatening and defaming the coup-appointed members of the upper House.
“Since you all adhere to democratic principles, don’t come apologising to me after you are handed jail sentences,” Somchai said, addressing the unnamed social-media users.
“We will not let this go. It is not a joking matter. Don’t forget that senators are mostly lawyers. We will make sure to charge you on every count of wrongdoing,” he added.
The social-media users are not exercising their freedom of speech, Somchai said, explaining that they are criminals because they are uttering threats and defaming others.