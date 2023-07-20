Move Forward proposes law to dissolve Isoc as part of military reform

Romadon Panjor, a Move Forward party-list MP, said in his Facebook post that the bill, proposed by about 30 MPs of the party, was submitted to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for deliberation by the House of Representatives.

“The count started today for the Internal Security Operations Command to be dissolved after a bill to rescind the Isoc Act was handed to the House speaker,” Romadon said in his Facebook post.

“This is one of the five laws that seek to reform the military,” he said, adding that the goal was to allow civilians to take control of the Thai armed forces.

The Muslim politician said Move Forward MPs had also submitted a motion seeking the establishment of a House committee on peace-building in the southern border region.