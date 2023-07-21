Minority votes are also important: Nantadet

On Friday, Nantadet took to Facebook to remind foreign lawmakers that “every nation manages itself according to its society and culture for its economic well-being and stability.”

He said majority governments in Western countries differ from those in Thailand, and noted that a US presidential candidate can win the popular vote but fail to become president if he or she does not win the electoral college. Similarly, in the Thai system, voters elect MPs and the Parliament selects the prime minister.

Once in power, if a majority of lawmakers cannot form a government, a minority government takes over. Nantadet said this was the case in Canada, where Justin Trudeau, who he referred to as Pita's idol, is the prime minister but his party does not have a majority of seats in that country’s parliament. The same is true in France, Spain and Sweden, Nantadet said.