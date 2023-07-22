Driving the military out of politics is Move Forward’s priority, Pita says

He made the statement after his party stepped aside so that its largest coalition partner, the Pheu Thai Party, could lead the formation of the next government.

“It is clear that all organisms of the conservative side will not let us lead the new government. They use the issue of amending Article 112 as an excuse,” Pita said, referring to the lese majeste law.

“However, the fact that I could not become the prime minister does mean that our hope to change the country will end. The most important mission is not me gaining the premiership, but to form a new government that stops the succession of power from the former government,” he said.

“It’s not important whether or not I become the new PM, or whether Move Forward leads the government coalition. The most important thing is that the 27 million votes that Move Forward received in the general election must mean something,” he added.

A majority of lawmakers in a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday voted that Pita – the sole prime ministerial candidate of Move Forward – could not be renominated for a vote to become PM, saying it violates parliamentary regulation No 41.

The regulation forbids the resubmission of a motion that has already failed to pass.

Pita failed in his first bid to be elected prime minister by the Parliament on July 13, receiving just 324 votes from MPs and senators. He needed 375 votes.