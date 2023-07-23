Protesters disrupt Pheu Thai-PPRP press conference, remind leaders of fatal red-shirt attack

After the disruption, both Pheu Thai and PPRP leaders walked out.

Thamanat, who is Prawit’s aide, and PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat had reportedly shown up earlier in the day to meet Pheu Thai executives.

They were received by Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai and secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong.

The two sides then held a closed-door meeting for about half an hour, only to be met with an attack, boos and jeers when they emerged.

Cholnan later told reporters that he had not invited PPRP to discuss joining the coalition but to sound out its stance on voting for a Pheu Thai PM candidate.

He said protesters had the right to express their opinions, but he was concerned about the safety of reporters and guests. He also apologised for the incident.

Santi later met the press at the PPRP office to say his party cannot work with Move Forward because it plans to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code. Thanking Pheu Thai for inviting his party to seek a solution for the political impasse, he said the two sides were straightforward in their discussion.

"PPRP affirms that it adheres to the principles of a democratic system with the King as the head of state. Parties that PPRP will work with must not touch or amend Article 112," he said. “The party cannot work with Move Forward, as it has this policy and the Constitution states that we, as Thais, must cherish the monarch."