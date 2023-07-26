Police say they do not know when Thaksin will return

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn – a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party – said on Facebook that Thaksin will arrive at Don Mueang International Airport on August 10.

Maj-General Montri Pancharoen, who is responsible for overseeing immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports, said immigration police do not know the specific date Thaksin will be arriving.

It has not been specified whether he will arrive at Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang, so there are no definite preparations at either airport, Montri said.

However, he added that his bureau had already planned with metropolitan police what to do when Thaksin arrives.