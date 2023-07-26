Thaksin reveals date he’s coming home through a video call on his birthday
On the occasion of Thaksin Shinawatra's 74th birthday, the "Pheu Thai'' family in Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon provinces in the Northeastern part of Thailand organised an event titled "Happy Birthday - Celebrating Uncle Tony’s 74th Birthday."
The event was attended by local residents, former and current members of the Pheu Thai Party from Ubon Ratchathani.
The event was filled with excitement. They also offered alms to nine Buddhist monks to make merit in celebration of the former prime minister's birthday.
Thaksin himself appeared in a video call, expressing gratitude to everyone for participating in the merit-making together and sending him birthday wishes.
He said that this was the last year when he would be abroad for his birthday merit-making, as he would be returning home on the 10th of August, in just a few days.
He also mentioned that he plans to visit Ubon Ratchathani province to meet with his brothers and sisters there. He said his initial plan was to return even earlier, but as there were holidays, he had to choose another date.
"Today, my daugther Ung Ing will announce the date of my return. It's just a few days away, and then I will be able to visit and meet with everyone. Thank you, my brothers and sisters in Ubon Ratchathani, for your support throughout the time I've been away, and for supporting the Pheu Thai Party. I hope that in the future, we will be able to be much closer after I return. I wish you all happiness, prosperity, and a better economy once I come back."