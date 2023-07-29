Chuwit’s claim of Thaksin rethinking return dismissed as ‘nonsense’

Chuwit, who transformed from a massage parlour tycoon to a politician and then to a whistleblower, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Thaksin has decided to wait until the “situation has changed” before he returns to Thailand.

The outspoken firebrand claimed the former PM changed his mind after receiving a “warning of danger beyond expectation”.

However, Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of Pheu Thai Party’s three prime ministerial candidates, appears to be questioning Chuwit’s claim.

In response to a media celebrity’s Facebook post on Chuwit’s declaration, Paetongtarn simply wrote: “Nonsense”.

Paetongtarn had said on her Facebook page last Wednesday that her father would land at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on August 10.