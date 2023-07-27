Police security measures in place ahead of Thaksin’s return

They said the Immigration Bureau would deal with Thaksin on his arrival in the country by air at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport.

“It is the duty of the police to do our utmost to ensure there’s no incident, such as a physical attack,” said National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

However, he added that intelligence did not point to any possible incident although the police would be fully prepared for something unexpected.

The National Police chief said that the Immigration Bureau and the Metropolitan Police would deal with Thaksin on his arrival.

He said that the assistant National Police chief, Pol Lt-General Prachuap Wongsuk, has been assigned to oversee safety and traffic matters related to the former premier’s return.

