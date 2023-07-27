Thaksin to land in private jet at Don Mueang: Paethongtarn

Paethongtarn told the press that Thaksin was keen on returning to Thailand in July, but since the country had many holidays, he deferred his return to the following month.

She conveyed her gratitude for the warm welcome being extended to her father, saying that even though her father was far away, he would feel delighted to see the response. She emphasised that her father was the one who decided on the appropriate date for his return, as he had previously expressed his wish for a stable political situation. As the current political situation seems calm, he believes that he can make the journey back.

Paethongtarn acknowledged that she was still concerned about security issues and she was uncertain about what may happen during the process of her father's return journey. She said her father handles everything on his own, but she has a duty to inform the public. She had previously informed his return through Instagram and Facebook and does not think the schedule is likely to be change.

When asked why they chose Don Mueang Airport for his arrival, she said her father would be flying on a private plane. She said she was not aware of specific details if there has been any coordination with the authorities.

As for the scheduled return on the 10th of August, it is speculated that her father may have evaluated the political situation, and concluded that the election of prime minister or any other political matters would have been resolved by that time. It is believed that this relatively calm period might have been the reason for the chosen date.