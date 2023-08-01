Chart Thai Pattana awaits Pheu Thai stance on Article 112, its PM candidate

Varawut was speaking after a meeting with Pheu Thai executives to discuss voting during the next session of Parliament to elect Thailand’s 30th prime minister, scheduled for Friday.

Varawut, the outgoing minister of natural resources and the environment, said his party also preferred a majority government, led by a prime minister endorsed by the majority of 750 parliamentarians, instead of only a majority of 500 MPs.

Pheu Thai recently took over the leadership of the coalition to form the next government after Move Forward stepped aside following the failure of its leader and sole PM candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, to secure majority support from Parliament.

Move Forward, which has advocated amending Article 112, won the most seats in the lower House with 151 MPs in the May 14 general election, followed by Pheu Thai at 140 seats. Chart Thai Pattana won 10 seats, mostly from constituencies in its stronghold Suphan Buri province.

Varawut added that he was awaiting clarification from Pheu Thai on its stance towards Article 112 and its PM candidate. His remark was a reference to a video clip of Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates, saying during election campaign that he intended to amend the lèse-majesté law.