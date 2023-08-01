Economy and people’s livelihoods must come first, says Srettha

The Parliament is scheduled to convene for a joint sitting on Friday to vote for the next prime minister.

“We need to put Section 112 [of the Penal Code] aside for now if we want the country to march forward and the new government to be formed,” Srettha said on Tuesday.

“Problems related to the economy and people’s livelihoods are Pheu Thai’s top priorities at present. The immediate concern should be improving the economy and keeping people fed,” he added.

Pheu Thai’s biggest economic stimulus policy promised during the election campaign was the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, which will cost the state some 560 billion baht.

Under the policy, every Thai citizen aged 16 and above will receive 10,000 baht in a digital wallet. This money can be spent at shops in a 4-kilometre radius of the recipient’s registered address. The money must be spent within six months and only on items necessary for daily life.

Pheu Thai recently took the lead in forming the next government after Move Forward stepped aside after its leader and sole PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure enough votes for the PM’s seat.