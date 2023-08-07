Thai-Cambodian relations ‘unaffected’ by Thaksin’s visit

Pictures of the celebrations were shared by well-connected local media outlet Fresh News and Hun Sen himself via his Telegram channel. They showed Thaksin and Yingluck mingling with Hun Sen’s extended family, including Prime Minister-in-waiting Hun Manet, at his residence in Kandal province’s Takhmao town, just outsides the capital.

Hun Sen revealed to Fresh News that Thaksin and Yingluck stayed overnight at his home and had breakfast together the following day, before departing Cambodia.

This familial gathering offered a glimpse into their close relationship.

The bond between Hun Sen and Thaksin can be traced back to 1992 when they began to regard each other as “godbrothers”. Their relationship has remained strong, even though Thaksin and Yingluck were both ousted from power through coups.