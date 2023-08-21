Newin looks in on preparations for Thaksin’s arrival without explaining why

In 2006, when Thaksin’s caretaker government was toppled by a military coup, Newin threw his support behind his party’s proxy, People Power Party (PPP), which won by an overwhelming majority in 2007.

This win put veteran politician Samak Sundaravej at the helm of the country but he was forced to step down a few months later after the Constitutional Court ruled that his role as host of a TV cooking show constituted a conflict of interest.

Somchai Wongsawat, Thaksin’s brother-in-law, then took over, but his tenure was cut short after PPP was dissolved by the charter court and all its executives were banned from politics for five years.

After this upheaval, the Buri Ram politician decided to walk away from Thaksin into the arms of the Democrat Party.

There are reports that Thaksin called Newin, only to be told: “It’s over, boss!”