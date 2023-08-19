No official notification but we are ready to take Thaksin to prison, says deputy PM

Expressing doubts about Thaksin’s return, Wissanu said: “I have not obtained any ministerial reports about that and no official notification has been issued.”

The deputy PM is in charge of the caretaker government’s legal affairs.

“I am not sure if he will actually return on August 22. I wonder if he consulted his stars [about his return being auspicious]. I have no knowledge about astrology,” he said.

However, Wissanu added that the authorities can also be notified of Thaksin’s return just one day in advance, because “all preparations have been made and the original plan will be implemented”.

