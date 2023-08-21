All arrangements in place for Thaksin's arrival, senior police officer says
Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Prachuab Wongsuk said on Monday that there were no worries about the return from exile on Tuesday of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
He made the remark after Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced that her father would arrive on a private jet at 9am on Tuesday.
Prachuab confirmed that the police and related agencies were ready for Thaksin's arrival. The Supreme Court also is ready to ensure Thaksin's safety, he added.
He said there were no worries about taking Thaksin into custody, adding that officials would allow people to welcome the former PM.
"There is nothing to worry about," he said, adding that related agencies had been instructed to maintain peace and order and ensure that Thaksin's supporters did not disturb other people.
He added that Thaksin would go to the Supreme Court in Phra Nakhon district where, coincidentally, a ruling is due to be issue in a case involving Thaksin's arch foe, Suthep Thaugsuban.
Prachuab expected Thaksin's return to go smoothly.