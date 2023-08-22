Move Forward vows to continue pushing for progressive laws as the opposition

After the joint session of lower and upper Houses on Tuesday elected the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s PM candidate Srettha Thavisin as the country’s 30th premier, Move Forward secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon told reporters that his party would make every effort to monitor the performance of the executive.

Chaitawat said that the party would continue pushing progressive laws, including amendment of the lese majeste law, through both parliamentary and non-parliamentary approaches to bring about changes in society

“Move Forward would resolutely stand for the people, with the conviction that one day the power of the people would usher in a new future for Thailand,” he said. “We will have true democracy one day.”