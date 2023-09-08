Most Thais want new govt to be transparent, serve public interest: poll
Nearly half the number of Thais surveyed want the new government to run the country with transparency and with the public interest in mind, the Suan Dusit Poll found.
As many as 46% of the respondents said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cabinet should perform their duties transparently and for the interest of the country and the people.
Another 31% said PM Srettha should take the advantage of his executive background in the private sector in running his government.
Before entering politics early this year, Srettha was president and chief executive of property giant Sansiri Plc.
About 28% of those surveyed said they wanted the coalition parties to honour their election promises, including the one by coalition government leader Pheu Thai to hand out a 10,000 baht “digital wallet” to every Thai aged 16 and above.
The survey – entitled “What People Want to Tell the Srettha Cabinet” – was conducted by Suan Dusit University on 1,042 people from September 4-7.
Suan Dusit Poll researcher Pornphan Buathong said the survey found that the respondents wanted the government ministers to improve the work of state agencies under their care while keeping the election promises made by their respective political parties.
“For the respondents, the basic standards the government should strive for are honesty, transparency, and the intention to serve the country,” she said.
The survey also asked respondents about what they wanted to tell the Cabinet members in charge of the different ministries.
Most respondents said the Prime Minister’s Office ministers should work swiftly and communicate clearly. Here are their expectations of each minister:
Justice minister: Ensure fair enforcement of the law
Commerce minister: Keep the rising prices under control
Defence minister: Should not allow himself to become a political tool and should listen to all sides involved
Public health minister: Increase healthcare benefits for all
Foreign affairs minister: Improve Thailand’s image and reputation among the international community
Energy minister: Curb the rising fuel prices
Finance minister: Manage the country’s budget for maximum benefit and with fiscal discipline.
Agriculture and cooperatives minister: Tackle the falling prices of farm produce
Minister of digital economy and society: Deal with online scammers and fraudulent callers
Labour minister: Increase the minimum daily wages of workers
Education minister: Pursue a plan to offer free education until the bachelor’s degree level.