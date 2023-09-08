Most Thais want new govt to be transparent, serve public interest: poll

As many as 46% of the respondents said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cabinet should perform their duties transparently and for the interest of the country and the people.

Another 31% said PM Srettha should take the advantage of his executive background in the private sector in running his government.

Before entering politics early this year, Srettha was president and chief executive of property giant Sansiri Plc.

About 28% of those surveyed said they wanted the coalition parties to honour their election promises, including the one by coalition government leader Pheu Thai to hand out a 10,000 baht “digital wallet” to every Thai aged 16 and above.

The survey – entitled “What People Want to Tell the Srettha Cabinet” – was conducted by Suan Dusit University on 1,042 people from September 4-7.

Suan Dusit Poll researcher Pornphan Buathong said the survey found that the respondents wanted the government ministers to improve the work of state agencies under their care while keeping the election promises made by their respective political parties.

“For the respondents, the basic standards the government should strive for are honesty, transparency, and the intention to serve the country,” she said.