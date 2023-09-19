Forum warns of dire consequences if govt does not tackle inequality

Hosted by Thailand Science Research and Innovation and a research centre 101 Public Policy Think Tank on Monday, the "1st Research and Policy Dialogue" brought together professionals from various sectors to share their strategies for addressing inequality in society.

The professor of history at Chiang Mai University, Attachak Satayanuruk, opened the discussion, saying that “Comprehending the problem of inequality requires more than just looking at economic figures. It also requires an understanding of its history and how it relates to the cultural aspect.”

Attachak said the inequality in the country was an inherent problem because those at the top of the social pyramid, like the elites or some government officials, had been unjustly taking advantage of those at the bottom.

He said since the reign of King Rama IV (around 1700s), elites had used religion and faith as justification for inequality, claiming that each person's merit or destiny is to blame for the disparity between their statuses.

The prominent historian reiterated the need to understand the hierarchical power between different classes to resolve the issue.