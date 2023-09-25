Fight for true democracy is not over, promises Move Forward leader Chaithawat

He was speaking at the “Move Forward Continues” gathering on Sunday at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

He said Thai politics is problematic because it is run by the elite who believe they can use the military to oust governments. Political parties compete to win administration rights, but are never allowed to introduce changes to society, he added.

This is because the elite has made us all believe that we cannot introduce changes without their permission, he explained.

Chaithawat said Thai society needs change to cope with extreme volatility in the global economy. Besides, he said, the battle between the public and the elite is for much more than just changing a dictatorship into a democracy.

He said Move Forward has set up strategies to introduce changes in society, including adding more party members, boosting public participation, being a proactive opposition to counterbalance the government, and winning more constituencies.

He added the party also plans to participate in every local election to tackle the central government and to push for a democratic charter for the people.

“I know we are sad and depressed that though Move Forward won the [May 14] election, it cannot form a government,” he said. “But we should leave these tears and sadness behind to achieve our goal.”