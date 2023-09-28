PM Srettha will donate his salary to charities

The charities that will receive the donations will be selected by the prime minister’s working group, Chai said.

The first donation will be made to the Foundation for Children, a non-profit that promotes children's rights, education, and welfare while providing opportunities for underprivileged and homeless children to develop their physical, intellectual, and creative potential, he added.

In addition to donating his salary, Srettha will also meet with executives of charities to “hear their voices” and listen to their problems so that solutions can be found, Chai said.

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, said that “giving is a good thing that anyone can do the way they like”, the spokesman said, adding: “The prime minister starts with himself. The government also has many policies aimed at creating happiness and well-being for Thais, particularly involving education, which can help reduce social inequality.”

The spokesman also said that donations could be made immediately to charities that help vulnerable groups. Passing new legislation to help vulnerable groups, on the other hand, can take a long time, he added.

As prime minister, Srettha receives 125,590 baht a month. This comprises a salary of 75,590 baht and allowances of 50,000 baht.

Previously, Srettha was the president and chief executive of Thailand’s property giant Sansiri Plc. Before entering politics early this year, he stepped down from his company’s top positions and transferred all of his shares in the company – reportedly valued at more than 1.2 billion baht – to his daughter.