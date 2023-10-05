Deputy finance minister to head subcommittee on digital money handout

The Julapun-led panel has been assigned to look into the details of different issues involving the scheme and to submit its proposal for the digital wallet committee to consider for approval as soon as possible, according to the spokesman.

The digital wallet committee, which is tasked with directing the implementation of the handout scheme, is headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, chaired his panel’s first meeting at Government House on Thursday.

His special committee, set up by the Cabinet last Tuesday, comprises mostly Cabinet members and senior permanent officials from relevant state agencies. Julapun is also a member of the committee.

At the meeting, PM Srettha stressed that the goal of starting the scheme’s implementation by February 1 remained unchanged, spokesman Chai said.

