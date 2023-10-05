Deputy finance minister to head subcommittee on digital money handout
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat was appointed head of a subcommittee tasked with driving the government’s digital money handout scheme, government spokesman Chai Watcharong said on Thursday.
The Julapun-led panel has been assigned to look into the details of different issues involving the scheme and to submit its proposal for the digital wallet committee to consider for approval as soon as possible, according to the spokesman.
The digital wallet committee, which is tasked with directing the implementation of the handout scheme, is headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, chaired his panel’s first meeting at Government House on Thursday.
His special committee, set up by the Cabinet last Tuesday, comprises mostly Cabinet members and senior permanent officials from relevant state agencies. Julapun is also a member of the committee.
At the meeting, PM Srettha stressed that the goal of starting the scheme’s implementation by February 1 remained unchanged, spokesman Chai said.
The spokesman also said that the prime minister had asked all the committee members to work together carefully and in line with the existing financial and monetary frameworks and relevant laws to help push for successful implementation of the scheme.
Under the scheme, which was promised by the ruling Pheu Thai Party in its election campaign, 10,000 baht in digital money will be given to every Thai aged 16 years and above for spending within a specific area within six months, as part of a short-term stimulus for the economy.
However, the scheme has come under heavy criticism as it requires as much as 560 billion baht in funding. Critics warn of adverse impacts on the Thai economy due to the massive financial burden.
PM Srettha said at Thursday’s meeting that he welcomed suggestions on how certain details of the scheme should be altered, according to the spokesman.
“The meeting discussed the framework of the digital wallet scheme on many issues, such as the scope of the project, source of funding, the project’s duration, and data management,” the spokesperson said.