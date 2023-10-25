Ministers reject insinuation that they joined hands with ‘dictators’

On Tuesday, several prominent politicians and business figures were present at "Thailand’s Future 2024" Dinner Talk, hosted by the Nation Group in Bangkok. Among the attendees was Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, together with his ministers.

During the event’s discussion, Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai said that controversy had pervaded Thai society for 50 years, ever since the 1973 Thai popular uprising, which left many dead.

Also, during the 1992 Black May tragedy, Thailand was divided into what was termed "Angels and Devils”, and since the 2006 coup, the discord in society was referred to as a “shirt colour” war, he pointed out, hinting at the yellow and red shirts.

Phumtham, who also serves as minister of commerce, said that society had become increasingly divisive over the past 20 years and that this had spread even to the family level.

He explained that Pheu Thai had decided to join hands with junta-backed parties after ditching Move Forward so as to pull Thailand out of recurring conflicts, which he labelled a “black hole” for Thailand.

“Some said we [Pheu Thai] joined hands with the dictator. I don’t think so. They competed under the same rules recognised by society, and got elected,” he said.

“We have to accept that they went through the democratic process. So, how can we call them a dictator?”