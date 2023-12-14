‘Madame Dear’ boycotts new Democrat executives

The 39-year-old politician, who joined the now-opposition party last year, said she would not participate in any activities driven by the new executive board and would end all her party roles.

“I will still be a Democrat Party member, working for the benefit of the general public. But I will not join any party activities involving the current executive board,” said Watanya, who heads the Democrat Party’s working group on political innovation.

Last Saturday (December 9), the Democrats elected a new leader and other executives at a general party meeting. Chalermchai Srion, the acting party leader and secretary-general, was elected uncontested as the new Democrat chief.

Watanya, who announced her intention to contest for the top seat, failed to get the minimum 75% of votes required to waive the rule that a leadership candidate must have been a party member for at least five years.