No Cabinet reshuffle ahead to add Paetongtarn to Cabinet, says deputy PM

Speaking to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Phumtham said there would be no Cabinet reshuffle any time soon as all parties in the coalition are working in harmony.

Phumtham, who also holds the Commerce portfolio, said all steps have been taken to ensure rumours like this do not harm the coalition’s unity.

The Pheu Thai-led coalition comprising 11 parties and 314 seats in the House of Representatives, has two vacant ministerial positions. The Cabinet has 34 members instead of the ideal 36.

Meanwhile, Phumtham said the ruling party was dividing its attention between the administration, the Parliament and the party itself. He said as Pheu Thai leader, it was Paetongtarn’s responsibility to guarantee the party can effectively address all these sides.

Separately, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told reporters on Tuesday that Pheu Thai had the authority to give Paetongtarn a ministerial portfolio.