Govt comes under fire over Thaksin’s long stay at Police General Hospital
Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s long stay at the Police General Hospital triggered a heated exchange between opposition MPs and government figures during a parliamentary meeting on Thursday.
Opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon questioned Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about what he called “double standards” in the Thai justice system.
He said that “someone on the 14th floor” of the Police General Hospital was enjoying the privilege of being allowed to stay there for longer than 120 days.
Chaithawat, who heads the Move Forward Party, did not identify Thaksin by name but he was apparently referring to the ex-leader.
Thaksin reportedly has stayed at a suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital building.
The 74-year-old ex-PM was sent from the Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital in the early hours of August 23, less than 24 hours after he returned to Thailand to face imprisonment for corruption following 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas.
Serving as prime minister from February 2001 to September 2006, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. His prison terms were reduced to one year after being given a royal pardon following his return on August 22.
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who was assigned by the prime minister to answer questions from the opposition on the matter, said that Chaithawat appeared to have no good understanding of the Corrections Act of 2017. Phumtham said the law ensures fair treatment for all inmates who need to get treatment outside prison.
Phumtham said that the law was issued during the previous government’s tenure and that neither the current administration nor the ruling Pheu Thai Party had anything to do with it.
Phumtham, who is also the deputy premier, explained that the law allows ill inmates to get medical treatment outside prison if that is suggested by their doctors. Without naming any names, he also said that a final decision was made by relevant doctors in Thaksin’s case.
“If the opposition leader wants to make any request, he should do so to the doctor in charge. Don’t try to involve the government and brand this as unfair treatment or inequality,” Phumtham said.
He also called on the opposition to be open-minded and calm. “If you continue to be this fussy, we will not be able to tackle other problems of the country,” the deputy PM said.
While Chaithawat took the floor in response to Phumtham’s remarks, Pheu Thai MP Chaiwattana Tinarat from Maha Sarakham province protested repeatedly. The MP said that the opposition leader had exceeded his allowed time.
House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha allowed the opposition leader to continue with his debate for a few minutes, but Chaiwattana resumed his protest.
Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, apparently irritated by Chaiwattana’s repeated protests, told him to follow the speaker’s decision and let the opposition leader make his point.
“Can’t we touch that person on the 14th floor?” Wiroj asked.
Meanwhile, the Police General Hospital chief physician has allowed the House of Representatives committee on police affairs to inspect the premises on Friday (January 12), except the 14th floor of the building where Thaksin is staying, the hospital’s spokesperson, Pol Colonel Sirikul Srisanga, said on Thursday.
The House panel had planned an “educational tour” of the hospital to learn about its treatment of inmates sent there by the Corrections Department. The move came amidst growing public discontent about alleged “VIP treatment” given to Thaksin.
“The educational visit must not affect the work of medical staff or impact the rights of patients receiving services at the hospital. Also, no one is allowed to cause damage to the Police General Hospital and the Royal Thai Police,” the spokesperson said.
She also said that the hospital would not allow the visiting committee members to go to the 14th floor of the building where ex-PM Thaksin is staying. The visitors also would not be allowed to watch security camera recordings of the room.
“It is improper to request to visit any particular patient sent from prison for treatment to the hospital,” Sirikul said, explaining that it would be against the rights of the inmates involved.
She also noted that the House committee did not make a special request to go to any particular area when asking for permission for its educational tour of the hospital.
The hospital would provide the panel members with any information regarding the hospital’s work, but it would not disclose personal information about patients or details of their treatment, according to the spokesperson.