Govt comes under fire over Thaksin’s long stay at Police General Hospital

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who was assigned by the prime minister to answer questions from the opposition on the matter, said that Chaithawat appeared to have no good understanding of the Corrections Act of 2017. Phumtham said the law ensures fair treatment for all inmates who need to get treatment outside prison.

Phumtham said that the law was issued during the previous government’s tenure and that neither the current administration nor the ruling Pheu Thai Party had anything to do with it.

Phumtham, who is also the deputy premier, explained that the law allows ill inmates to get medical treatment outside prison if that is suggested by their doctors. Without naming any names, he also said that a final decision was made by relevant doctors in Thaksin’s case.

“If the opposition leader wants to make any request, he should do so to the doctor in charge. Don’t try to involve the government and brand this as unfair treatment or inequality,” Phumtham said.

He also called on the opposition to be open-minded and calm. “If you continue to be this fussy, we will not be able to tackle other problems of the country,” the deputy PM said.

While Chaithawat took the floor in response to Phumtham’s remarks, Pheu Thai MP Chaiwattana Tinarat from Maha Sarakham province protested repeatedly. The MP said that the opposition leader had exceeded his allowed time.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha allowed the opposition leader to continue with his debate for a few minutes, but Chaiwattana resumed his protest.

Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, apparently irritated by Chaiwattana’s repeated protests, told him to follow the speaker’s decision and let the opposition leader make his point.

“Can’t we touch that person on the 14th floor?” Wiroj asked.

