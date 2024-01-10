Democrat MP to check provisions made for Thaksin at Police Hospital on Friday

Chaichana, who chairs the House committee on police affairs, said Pol Lt-General Thaweesilp Wetwithan, commander of the Police Hospital, has issued a permission letter allowing his panel to visit the hospital at 10am on Friday.

The panel had sought permission to check if Thaksin was still being treated at the hospital after his opponents asked whether the former premier had sneaked out to live in his luxury house instead.

The question was raised after Thaksin was not seen at the hospital since he was admitted to a room on the 14th floor of a building in the hospital complex on his very first night at the Bangkok Remand Prison.