Democrat MP to check provisions made for Thaksin at Police Hospital on Friday
Democrat MP Chaichana Dechdecho said on Wednesday that he will visit the Police General Hospital on Friday to interview former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and other inmates being treated there.
Chaichana, who chairs the House committee on police affairs, said Pol Lt-General Thaweesilp Wetwithan, commander of the Police Hospital, has issued a permission letter allowing his panel to visit the hospital at 10am on Friday.
The panel had sought permission to check if Thaksin was still being treated at the hospital after his opponents asked whether the former premier had sneaked out to live in his luxury house instead.
The question was raised after Thaksin was not seen at the hospital since he was admitted to a room on the 14th floor of a building in the hospital complex on his very first night at the Bangkok Remand Prison.
Thaksin had been sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail during his 15 years of self-imposed exile. He returned to Thailand on August 22, vowing to serve his term but was rushed to the Police Hospital that night for undisclosed health problems.
Chaichana said the House panel will question hospital officials about the procedure followed to treat inmates from the time they are admitted to the hospital.
The hospital will also be asked to explain how staff members take turns monitoring the inmates and how many times a day their photographs are taken.
The MP said this visit aims to find out whether Thaksin is receiving more privileges than other inmates.
He said the House panel will not inquire about Thaksin’s health conditions as it confidential and cannot be revealed by the doctors.
Uncertain if he will be allowed to meet Thaksin in person, Chaichana said if he is not allowed, then the Police Hospital and Corrections Department would have to provide an explanation to society.
Chaichana added that the Corrections Department has not yet responded to the House panel’s question about the criteria followed to send Thaksin outside prison to receive treatment.