Thaksin controversy: Corrections Dept clarifies ‘male inmate’ prefix policy
The Corrections Department issued a statement on Tuesday denying that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was getting preferential treatment just because he was not referred to as “male inmate” publicly.
In the statement, the department clarified that the use of prefixes like “male inmate” and “female inmate” is strictly confined to internal documents to classify inmates for management and did not extend to public announcements.
Thaksin’s opponents also questioned why the former prime minister was allowed to remain outside prison confines for so long. Thaksin has been receiving medical treatment at the Police General Hospital since his return to Thailand on August 22.
In response, the Corrections Department asserted that Thaksin’s treatment at the Police General Hospital was in adherence to existing regulations,
Then they noticed that the department did not refer to the former PM as “male inmate”, claiming he was receiving special treatment.
The department explained that when publicly announcing the names of inmates, only prefixes like “Mr”, “Ms” or “Mrs” were used. The omission of “male inmate” and “female inmate” was in line with human rights principles and reflected the department’s policy to allow inmates to be reintegrated into society upon release.