PM to explain land bridge project to Ranong people during Cabinet retreat

Srettha was responding to reporters’ questions on what he would do if the local people in Ranong were opposed to the project.

The government has been pushing for the project to build two deep seaports in Ranong and Chumphon and a comprehensive motorway and double-track railway to link the two ports, offering it as an alternative to the busy shipping route via the Strait of Malacca.

Local people are reportedly against the construction, fearing that the work would pollute the sea and damage tourism.