Move Forward MP survives legal charge over defamation of news anchors

The two anchors are Anchalee Paireerak and Kanok Ratwongsakul. Both played a leading role during the People's Democratic Reform Committee protests in 2013/14, which led to the 2014 coup.

Rukchanok, 29, told media after the ruling was announced that the court had found her not guilty of defamation in line with Article 326 of the penal code, on the grounds that her criticism of the two was a stated personal opinion.

She expressed her views about the two anchors during a protest on March 6, 2021, before being elected an MP.

Rukchanok, who represents Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, said that she just demanded the media to do their work with honesty, as they are the medium for delivering information to people. She added that the public had the right to question and criticise the media, who play an important role in a democratic society.