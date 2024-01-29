Move Forward MP survives legal charge over defamation of news anchors
Bangkok North Municipal Court on Sunday dismissed the charge against Move Forward Bangkok MP Rukchanok Srinork for allegedly defaming two news anchors.
The two anchors are Anchalee Paireerak and Kanok Ratwongsakul. Both played a leading role during the People's Democratic Reform Committee protests in 2013/14, which led to the 2014 coup.
Rukchanok, 29, told media after the ruling was announced that the court had found her not guilty of defamation in line with Article 326 of the penal code, on the grounds that her criticism of the two was a stated personal opinion.
She expressed her views about the two anchors during a protest on March 6, 2021, before being elected an MP.
Rukchanok, who represents Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, said that she just demanded the media to do their work with honesty, as they are the medium for delivering information to people. She added that the public had the right to question and criticise the media, who play an important role in a democratic society.
The activist-turned-politician said during the 2021 protest that Anchalee and Kanok while working for Nation TV had reported fake news that incited hatred among viewers, presented misleading information, and undermined democracy in the nation.
The petition was filed against her in April 2022, demanding two million baht in compensation, with an interest rate assessed at a rate of 7.5 percent annually, starting from the date of the charge.
If the MP were found guilty and not permitted bail, her status as a lawmaker would be revoked as it violates sections 101 and 98 of the constitution, which prohibits individuals who sentenced by a court from holding a political position.
But Rukchanok is not out of the woods as her political life still hangs by a thread for allegedly violating both the lese majeste law – or Article 112 - and the Computer Crime Act over her messages on Facebook about the Covid-19 vaccine that showed contempt and hatred towards HM the King. She has been granted bail while appealing her case.