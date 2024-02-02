‘Back to jail’: Bangkok rally ups pressure over Thaksin hospitalisation

Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22 to serve prison terms stemming from corruption during his tenure as PM. However, he was sent to the Police Hospital on the same night for treatment of existing health conditions.

Pichit Chaimongkol, a leader of the Network of Students and Citizens for Thailand’s Reform, which organised Friday’s demonstration, said his group had obtained permission from police to stay overnight at the site for 30 days.

The group is rallying on the pavement outside Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon, located just a block from the Government House compound on Bangkok’s Phitsanulok Road.

Pichit told reporters on Friday that his group would not back down in scrutinising Thaksin’s long stay outside of prison.

“We are protesting to call for Thaksin to be sent back to jail. Also, we demand investigations of the state officials involved in taking Thaksin out of prison,” he said.

The protest would be prolonged, he added, without offering an end date. Protesters would also visit the Corrections Department and Justice Ministry to follow up on petitions filed regarding the former PM’s treatment, Pichit said.

They also planned to visit the Ombudsman’s Office next week to confirm the Corrections Department’s claim that representatives from the agency had been to check whether Thaksin was staying at the Police General Hospital.