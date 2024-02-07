Government cosies up to press with football friendly

The dinner will be hosted by Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok from 6pm next Tuesday. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to give a speech at the dinner, which will be joined by members of the Cabinet, their secretaries and advisors, as well as coalition parties’ executives.

On February 20, Pheu Thai Party will hold a friendly football match between the government coalition and members of the press at Alpine Football Camp in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district from 5.30pm.

Srettha, his deputies, and leaders of coalition parties will play against the press in the match, which aims to strengthen the relationship between the government and mass media.