Remove ‘patronage system’ from Thai politics for democracy to flourish: Democrat

She also believes that the patronage system in Thai politics should be completely removed as it triggers a vicious cycle experienced over the past several decades.

“If we want to see Thailand’s political system and democracy grow stably and sustainably, the most important task would be to create a space of freedom for the people and allow as much public participation as possible,” Watanya said.

Also known as “Madame Dear”, the 39-year-old politician was speaking at a panel discussion on “The Journey of Thai Democracy” organised by Burapha University’s Faculty of Political Science and Law on Friday evening. The state-funded higher-education institution is located in Chonburi province.

Watanya, whose party is part of the opposition, is a former party-list MP of the Palang Pracharath Party, which is now a partner of the ruling coalition.

At the discussion, she said that popular theory calls for political power to be allocated for the benefit of the people, but some politicians use that power for their own or for their cohorts’ interests. That has led to the need for democracy, to ensure that different groups of people with different opinions can coexist peacefully, she added.



