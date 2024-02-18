Nida Poll finds most Thais worried about looming political conflict
An opinion survey found that a majority of Thais were worried the current political situation would deteriorate and lead to a new round of conflicts that could have a severe impact on the economy.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, sampled nationwide from February 13 to 15. The results were announced on Sunday.
The survey found that 52.6% of the respondents were worried that the political situation would deteriorate into a new round of conflicts – 22.75% were “very worried” and 29.85% “rather worried”.
Meanwhile 27.02% of respondents were not worried at all and 19.62% were rather not worried. The remaining 0.76% had no comment.
When asked what their concerns were:
- 38.93% said the country’s economy would worsen
- 20.08% said social rifts would occur
- 19.39% said they were not worried at all
- 11.75% said political violence would break out in society
- 9.54% said the democratic system would lack stability
- 0.31% had no comment
Asked whether they think politicians and political parties were behind most political conflicts:
44.73%: Absolutely yes
27.18%: Rather think so
12.06%: Don’t quite think so
10.84%: Don’t think so at all
5.19%: No comment