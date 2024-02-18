Nida Poll finds most Thais worried about looming political conflict

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, sampled nationwide from February 13 to 15. The results were announced on Sunday.

The survey found that 52.6% of the respondents were worried that the political situation would deteriorate into a new round of conflicts – 22.75% were “very worried” and 29.85% “rather worried”.

Meanwhile 27.02% of respondents were not worried at all and 19.62% were rather not worried. The remaining 0.76% had no comment.