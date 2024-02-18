Thaksin’s parole gives ammunition to his critics: Key events in his political life

His release on parole on Sunday morning lent further credence to the criticisms, as he was allowed to return to his Chan Song La mansion in Bangkok without having to spend a single night in prison. Thaksin was originally sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail on corruption charges before a royal pardon reduced the jail term to one year.

Apart from being seen as enjoying impunity for alleged corruption, critics also pointed to Thaksin’s role in alleged human rights abuses associated with his “War on Drugs” campaign and other policies. It was in Thaksin’s term as PM that the "Tak Bai incident" happened, when 85 detained Muslim protesters suffocated to death, but no one was held responsible.

When Thaksin made a long distance call to his supporters on his 73rd birthday in 2022, he said he wanted his fight and life to become immortal for his family and children.