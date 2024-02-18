Thaksin’s parole gives ammunition to his critics: Key events in his political life
For most of his decades-long political life, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has often come under attack from his critics for sheer impunity in several incidents.
His release on parole on Sunday morning lent further credence to the criticisms, as he was allowed to return to his Chan Song La mansion in Bangkok without having to spend a single night in prison. Thaksin was originally sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail on corruption charges before a royal pardon reduced the jail term to one year.
Apart from being seen as enjoying impunity for alleged corruption, critics also pointed to Thaksin’s role in alleged human rights abuses associated with his “War on Drugs” campaign and other policies. It was in Thaksin’s term as PM that the "Tak Bai incident" happened, when 85 detained Muslim protesters suffocated to death, but no one was held responsible.
When Thaksin made a long distance call to his supporters on his 73rd birthday in 2022, he said he wanted his fight and life to become immortal for his family and children.
Here are key events in the life and political career of Thaksin:
July 26 1949: Thaksin is born in a prominent northern family of Chinese descent.
1987: Builds Shin Corporation, and becomes one of Thailand's richest individuals.
1994: Becomes the foreign minister in the Chuan Leekpai 1 government under the quota of Palang Dharma Party as invited by then PDP leader Chamlong Srimuang.
1995: Becomes a deputy prime minister in the Banharn Silpa-archa government.
1996: Becomes a deputy prime minister in the Chavalit Yongchaiyudh government.
July 14, 1998: Thaksin sets up the Thai Rak Thai Party.
January 6, 2001: Thaksin leads Thai Rak Thai to victory with 248 House seats.
February 9, 2001: Thaksin becomes Thailand’s 23rd prime minister. His government becomes Thailand’s first elected government to complete its four-year term (Feb 17, 2001 – March 11, 2005).
February 6, 2005: Thai Rak Thai records a landslide win, sweeping 377 House seats, and becomes the first party to form a one-party government.
March 11, 2005: Thaksin becomes the prime minister for the second time.
September 19, 2006: Thaksin is toppled in a coup following months-long protests by the People’s Alliance for Democracy. Thaksin takes political refuge abroad.
May 30, 2007: Thai Rak Thai is dissolved by a court order
February 28, 2008: Thaksin returns to Thailand after the People Power Party, a reincarnation of Thai Rak Thai, wins the election and makes loyalist Samak Sundaravej the prime minister.
July 31, 2008: The Supreme Court allows Thaksin and his wife, Pojaman, to attend the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing on an invitation by the Chinese government. Thaksin travels to England to seek political asylum and continues living in exile.
October 1, 2008: The Supreme Court sentences Thaksin to two years in jail for abusing his authority to help his wife buy a Ratchadapisek land plot at a very cheap price from the Finance Ministry’s Financial Institution Development Fund.
July 3, 2011: Pheu Thai Party, a reincarnation of People Power, wins a landslide victory, allowing Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, to become Thailand’s 28th prime minister.
May 22, 2014: Then army chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha seizes power and topples the Yingluck government to end months of anti-government protests.
September 6, 2015: The post-coup rulers revoke Thaksin’s police rank of police lieutenant colonel.
August 22, 2023: Thaksin returns to Thailand.
September 1, 2023: Thaksin gets a royal pardon, reducing his eight-year jail term to one year.
February 13, 2024: Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong confirms that Thaksin was among 930 inmates to be released on parole.