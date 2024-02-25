Parole for Thaksin unpopular with 40% of Thais: NIDA poll

Thaksin is currently staying at his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok after having met the department's criteria of serving one-third of the jail term along with being aged and ill.

Since arriving in August last year, Thaksin has not spent a single day behind bars but has instead served all his jail time at the Police General Hospital.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party revealed that the 74-year-old Thaksin was grappling with severe health issues, including cervical spondylosis, and tendonitis in his arm while suffering from long Covid, as he had got infected with the virus three times while living abroad.