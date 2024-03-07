THB138m budget approved for improvements at Government House

The source said they had interviewed workers who have been hired to improve the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah building on Wednesday evening. The contractor revealed that the project’s expenditure was listed at nearly 500,000 baht on the announcement of the secretariat’s expenditure for the 2024 fiscal budget.

The source then checked the document and found that there were 12 items on the list of procurement projects.

Among those items, is the purchase and installation of nine hand-woven carpets, made from 100% sheep's wool, and listed at 10,557,200 baht.