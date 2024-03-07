THB138m budget approved for improvements at Government House
The Secretariat of the Prime Minister has reportedly approved a budget of over 138 million baht for 12 procurement projects involving the IT system, furnishings and landscaping at the Government House compound in Bangkok’s Dusit district, a news source revealed on Thursday.
The source said they had interviewed workers who have been hired to improve the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah building on Wednesday evening. The contractor revealed that the project’s expenditure was listed at nearly 500,000 baht on the announcement of the secretariat’s expenditure for the 2024 fiscal budget.
The source then checked the document and found that there were 12 items on the list of procurement projects.
Among those items, is the purchase and installation of nine hand-woven carpets, made from 100% sheep's wool, and listed at 10,557,200 baht.
Other items on the list are:
- Changing the 2nd floor office windows in the Thai Khu Fah building, for 302,300 baht;
- Lawn improvements in front of the Thai Khu Fah building, for 498,352 baht;
- Purchasing three computer sets, for 4,317,600 baht;
- Purchasing a diesel truck with a minimum 2,900cc engine, for 1,160,000 baht;
- Improvements to the www.thaigov.go.th website, for 5 million baht;
- Development of a digital office system, for 11,739,200 baht;
- Purchasing and installing DNS, DHCP and IP address management systems, for 8,560,000 million baht;
- Development of a single sign-on system, for 3,164,100 baht;
- Purchasing and installing cyber-security equipment, for 58 million baht;
- Purchasing and installing a smoke detection and ventilation system at the Thai Khu Fah building, for 32.1 million baht;
- Fencing work on the canal at the rear side of the Thai Khu Fah building, for 2,869,000 baht.
In January, Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin, who is also the Finance Minister, ordered the renovation of a second-floor room in the Thai Khu Fah building to serve as his bedroom, allowing him to occasionally spend the night at Government House.
The move has helped the premier to save commuting time from his house through Bangkok’s nightmarish traffic.