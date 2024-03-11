Thaksin’s close friends make plans as he gets ready to head to Chiang Mai on Thursday

The friend, who only identified herself as Aroonsri, said she would be among the close friends invited to dine with Thaksin in Chiang Mai, though she refused to say when or where they would be eating.

Thaksin was recently released on parole and the Department of Probation has approved his visit to Chiang Mai from Thursday to Saturday. The former leader had sought permission to visit his family’s graveyard.

Aroonsri said before he arrived in Thailand, the gang of close friends could only meet Thaksin overseas.