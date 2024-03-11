Thaksin’s close friends make plans as he gets ready to head to Chiang Mai on Thursday
A close friend of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra said she and the rest of their gang are excited to meet Thaksin when he lands in Chiang Mai on Thursday.
The friend, who only identified herself as Aroonsri, said she would be among the close friends invited to dine with Thaksin in Chiang Mai, though she refused to say when or where they would be eating.
Thaksin was recently released on parole and the Department of Probation has approved his visit to Chiang Mai from Thursday to Saturday. The former leader had sought permission to visit his family’s graveyard.
Aroonsri said before he arrived in Thailand, the gang of close friends could only meet Thaksin overseas.
At the upcoming meeting, she said, there will be no talk about politics. Instead, she said, they will all be speaking in the northern dialect and will discuss Thaksin’s life.
The meal will include some of Thaksin’s favourite dishes, including the so-called hundred-year eggs and some Chinese delicacies, she added.
“It’s good that he will return home as many friends miss him so much and are worried about his health,” Arunee said.
Thaksin is scheduled to pay his respects at the Bangkok Ciy at 7.30am on Thursday before he heads off to Chiang Mai on his private jet.
While in Chiang Mai, he will stay at his resort house in the Green Valley Golf Course in Mae Rim’s Mae Rim district.
He is scheduled to visit his family’s graveyard at Wat Rong Dharm Samakkhi in San Kamphaeng district on Friday.