Thaksin may meet Srettha over dinner, visits mausoleum of his parents
Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra hinted at a meeting with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Chiang Mai on Friday evening.
The ex-PM, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, told reporters while in the northern city on Friday afternoon that Somchai Wongsawat, another former prime minister who is also his brother-in-law, would host a dinner in the evening.
When asked if the two former PMs would meet with the incumbent, Thaksin said: “I am a former prime minister. Past office holders have the duty to offer encouragement to the current one. Whatever questions I get, I will answer if I have the knowledge.”
PM Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, had earlier said that he would seek advice from Thaksin and other former prime ministers, but he denied speculation that he would appoint the ex-PM as his adviser.
Srettha last week said he had no appointment with Thaksin in Chiang Mai but did not rule out a meeting with him “if time and opportunity permit”.
The prime minister met Thaksin at the latter’s family mansion in Bangkok on February 24, less than a week after the ex-PM was released on parole.
A property tycoon before entering politics, Srettha was one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates in last year’s general election, along with Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn, who is the current party leader.
Thaksin flew on a private jet to his native province on Thursday morning for a three-day visit, his first since he was ousted as prime minister in the September 2006 military coup.
The ex-premier, his former wife Potjaman na Pombejra, and their three children on Friday afternoon went to the family mausoleum where the bodies of Thaksin’s parents are buried.
He told the media that this was the first time in many years that he had the chance to pay respects to his deceased parents. “I could not come because I was overseas. From now on, I will come here every year,” he said.
Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22 after spending 15 years in self-imposed exile overseas.
The ex-PM said that he was happy now after reuniting with his family in Thailand. “Happiness is at home,” he said, adding that spending pleasant time with his children and grandchildren “has filled his heart”.
Less than 24 hours after landing on Thai soil on August 22, Thaksin was taken from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of unidentified health issues. He remained in hospital until his release on parole on February 18.
During his exile, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup.
However, he received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, and his sentence was reduced to one year. The 74-year-old was released on parole after 180 days in detention at Police General Hospital because he was deemed to have met all the criteria, namely age, illness, and minimum period of detention.