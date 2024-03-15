Thaksin may meet Srettha over dinner, visits mausoleum of his parents

The ex-PM, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, told reporters while in the northern city on Friday afternoon that Somchai Wongsawat, another former prime minister who is also his brother-in-law, would host a dinner in the evening.

When asked if the two former PMs would meet with the incumbent, Thaksin said: “I am a former prime minister. Past office holders have the duty to offer encouragement to the current one. Whatever questions I get, I will answer if I have the knowledge.”

PM Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, had earlier said that he would seek advice from Thaksin and other former prime ministers, but he denied speculation that he would appoint the ex-PM as his adviser.

Srettha last week said he had no appointment with Thaksin in Chiang Mai but did not rule out a meeting with him “if time and opportunity permit”.

The prime minister met Thaksin at the latter’s family mansion in Bangkok on February 24, less than a week after the ex-PM was released on parole.

A property tycoon before entering politics, Srettha was one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates in last year’s general election, along with Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn, who is the current party leader.

