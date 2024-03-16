Nothing political about get-together of ‘3 prime ministers’, says ex-PM Somchai
Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat dismissed talk of him hosting Thaksin Shinawatra and PM Srettha Thavisin to dinner on Friday having any political implications.
Rejecting media reports referring to Friday’s dinner as a get-together of “three prime ministers”, he said: “I’m no longer a prime minister, and neither is Thaksin. But we are ready to offer help to bring benefits to society.”
Thaksin, who is Somchai’s brother-in-law, is widely regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, 37.
Also attending the dinner were leading figures from Pheu Thai and a few members of its coalition partner Palang Pracharath Party.
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, Palang Pracharath’s secretary-general, was among the handful of politicians outside of Pheu Thai to attend the dinner.
As for why only certain faction leaders from Palang Pracharath attended the dinner, Somchai said this should not be seen as a battle between rival politicians. He said he had no bias towards any politician or political party in particular.
“We don’t see who are friends and are not. We welcome everybody regardless of their party affiliation. In fact, they are part of the current coalition government. We help each other in serving the public,” Somchai said.
He also called for political reconciliation between the conflicting parties, saying “we are trying to make friends and find opportunities to bring benefits to the people. It’s time our country tried to reconcile for national interest, instead of getting stuck in conflicts,” he said.
Somchai, representing the now-dissolved People Power Party, served as prime minister in a short-lived government from mid-September to early December 2008 amid anti-government protests.
He said on Saturday that he had hosted the dinner in honour of Thaksin, who was on a rare visit to the northern city, adding that no blanket invitation was sent out.
When asked if Thaksin would visit Chiang Mai again for Songkran next month, Somchai said: “I hear that he will come again because Songkran plays an important part in Thailand’s culture and Chiang Mai is famous for its celebration.”
He also pointed out that the Pheu Thai-led government had placed much importance on celebrating Songkran this year.
Thaksin has been on a three-day visit to Chiang Mai that ends on Saturday. This was his first visit to the northern city since his government was ousted by a military coup in September 2006.