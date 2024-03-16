Nothing political about get-together of ‘3 prime ministers’, says ex-PM Somchai

Rejecting media reports referring to Friday’s dinner as a get-together of “three prime ministers”, he said: “I’m no longer a prime minister, and neither is Thaksin. But we are ready to offer help to bring benefits to society.”

Thaksin, who is Somchai’s brother-in-law, is widely regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, 37.

Also attending the dinner were leading figures from Pheu Thai and a few members of its coalition partner Palang Pracharath Party.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, Palang Pracharath’s secretary-general, was among the handful of politicians outside of Pheu Thai to attend the dinner.

As for why only certain faction leaders from Palang Pracharath attended the dinner, Somchai said this should not be seen as a battle between rival politicians. He said he had no bias towards any politician or political party in particular.

“We don’t see who are friends and are not. We welcome everybody regardless of their party affiliation. In fact, they are part of the current coalition government. We help each other in serving the public,” Somchai said.

He also called for political reconciliation between the conflicting parties, saying “we are trying to make friends and find opportunities to bring benefits to the people. It’s time our country tried to reconcile for national interest, instead of getting stuck in conflicts,” he said.



