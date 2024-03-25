Thaksin’s party visit not to tighten power, insists minister

Minister Manaporn Charoensri on Sunday said that Thaksin’s visit to the Pheu Thai party would be good for the morale of MPs as several of them have a close relationship with the ex-PM.

Manaporn, who is also a lawmaker under the Pheu Thai banner, said that Thaksin’s appearance would merely be to meet the party’s members, and he would not be involved in the weekly meeting to prepare for parliamentary debate.

“Thaksin is widely respected. This is not an attempt to dominate the party, because any management or other decisions need to be made by the party’s executives,” she added.

According to reports, Thaksin will arrive at Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district at around 1.45 pm. MPs will be grouped by the provinces they represent while they meet the former leader.

This ex-premier’s scheduled visit follows his trip to attend religious activities in Chiang Mai, where he met several prominent political figures, namely current PM Srettha Thavisin, ex-PM Somchai Wongsawat, and Agricultural Minister Thamanat Prompow.