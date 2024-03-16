Challenges in Thailand far tougher now than in 1997, says Thaksin

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Thaksin suggested that members of the ruling coalition work with bureaucrats to tackle these problems.

“The work today is more difficult than that during the Tom Yum Kung crisis. The problems are tougher and more complicated. We have to offer moral support to the permanent and political officials to work together in dealing with these problems,” he said.

The 1997 crisis, which is believed to have started in Thailand and affected several Asian economies, is often referred to as the Tom Yum Kung crisis after the spicy Thai prawn soup.

The 74-year-old ex-premier is widely regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, 37.

When asked what Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin needed moral support on, Thaksin said he would offer encouragement to him on all matters as his government was facing several tough problems.

He said that while tackling these problems, Srettha and his government could learn lessons from its predecessors, and adapt these measures to better reflect the present-day environment.

He also said that he believes Srettha is working to revive the economy. “If the economy is good, other things will improve as well. Everybody’s stomach must be full, or you will be in trouble,” he added.

When asked if he planned to meet his red-shirt supporters in other provinces after Chiang Mai, he said he had not thought about it. “Now I want to spend time with my family first. I’d like to ask red-shirt people to not feel slighted that I have no chance to meet them. I takes time to do anything,” he said.



